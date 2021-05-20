PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.10

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $471,601.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01168297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00060833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.68 or 0.09816731 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.