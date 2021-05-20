Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Tops $5.69 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.01123175 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,106,616 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

