Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $57,144.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $57,144.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

