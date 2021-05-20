Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $11.86 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $74,636.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

