PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 1.07% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 28,732.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMNT opened at $100.68 on Thursday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73.

