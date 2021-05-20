Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,973.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $83,973.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.22 or 0.00550890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.01398847 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,881,966 coins and its circulating supply is 427,621,530 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

