Piotr Szulczewski Sells 497,132 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 5,668,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

