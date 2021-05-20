Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.