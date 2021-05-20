Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

