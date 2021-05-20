Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0677 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Pizza has a market cap of $2.10 million and $6,229.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00144637 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.74 or 0.03592419 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 101.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.