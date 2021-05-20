Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$262.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.99.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$123.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

