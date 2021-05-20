Playcent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $292,608.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $292,608.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.01180074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.99 or 0.09733176 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

