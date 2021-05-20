Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

PLTK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

