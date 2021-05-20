Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PLTK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

