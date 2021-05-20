PlotX (PLOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.86 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

