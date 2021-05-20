pNetwork Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.21 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.01157296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.39 or 0.09830282 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,056,138 coins and its circulating supply is 31,204,427 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

