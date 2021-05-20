Polkadot 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.01 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $28.42 or 0.00070615 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $26.70 billion and $8.01 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00422680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00222467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.00980342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.01015451 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,074,924,882 coins and its circulating supply is 939,400,767 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

