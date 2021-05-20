Polkamarkets Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $686,982.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01182562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.91 or 0.09750811 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

