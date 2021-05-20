Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $159.13 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Polymath has a market cap of $159.13 million and $2.94 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.78 or 0.00517053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

