PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 72,385 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $285.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

