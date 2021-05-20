Poolz Finance Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00013647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00403538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00957141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

