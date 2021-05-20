Power Ledger (POWR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.81 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $118.81 million and $8.26 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

