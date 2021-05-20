Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) rose 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 14,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 250,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the period.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

