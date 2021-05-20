Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 8,907 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 896,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.