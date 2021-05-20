Premier Foods’ (PFD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:PFD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 101.40 ($1.32). 4,997,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £867.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

