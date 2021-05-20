Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Premier worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Premier by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Premier by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

