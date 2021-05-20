Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.44

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$123.44 and last traded at C$123.16, with a volume of 24764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$121.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 53.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.25.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

