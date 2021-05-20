Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,411. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

