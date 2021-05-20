Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.
NYSE:PBH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,411. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
