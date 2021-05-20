PRIA (PRIA) Market Cap Reaches $619,490.07

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.93 or 0.00021807 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $619,490.07 and approximately $1,993.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01154381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.41 or 0.09674160 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

