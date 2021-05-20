Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $225,040.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,291,701 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

