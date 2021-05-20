Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.090 EPS.
Shares of PGNY stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.82 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,808. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
