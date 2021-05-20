Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.20 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.090 EPS.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.82 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,808. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

