Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.04 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 10,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,569. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. Progyny has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,818 shares of company stock worth $23,029,808. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

