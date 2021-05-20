Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.79

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.31, with a volume of 73204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

