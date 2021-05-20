ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 98,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 284,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

