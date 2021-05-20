Propy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $368,368.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $59.32 million and $368,368.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Propy has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

