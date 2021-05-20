Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

