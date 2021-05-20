Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.64 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.6% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 75.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

