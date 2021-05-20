Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 4,452 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

