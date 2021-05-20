ProximaX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $217,588.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $217,588.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00415114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00218304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.01000597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034511 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

