ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,391.69

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $74,391.69 and $15.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.00550571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00018814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01415836 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,991,003 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

