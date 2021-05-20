Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $7.43 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $472,662.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

