Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of Public Storage worth $35,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 6,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $6,964,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 26,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $276.54 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $181.33 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.