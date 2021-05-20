Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.63 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004050 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $420.23 million and approximately $89.86 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00431352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00220336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.01000769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

