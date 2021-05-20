PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.47. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 1,912 shares.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,229,000.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

