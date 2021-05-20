PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $298,733.63 and $271.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.61 or 1.00941052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00135525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003678 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

