Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

MRNS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

