Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $541.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.