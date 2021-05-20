Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ACER opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

