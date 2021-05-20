Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Raised by Analyst

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42).

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

