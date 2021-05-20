Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Increased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

